Muzaffarnagar, Jan 1 (PTI) In view of rising COVID cases, Uttar Pradesh government has put a stop on prisoner meeting across all district jails, it was announced on Saturday.

According to official sources, the state Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Kumar Avasthi has issued directions to all district magistrates and jail superintendents to this end.

Also Read | Sulli Deals 2.0: GitHub App 'Bulli Bai' Targets Muslim Women, Shares Pictures of Journalists, Social Workers, Students, Famous Personalities.

The order was formalised by the state government on Saturday.

The jailor of Muzaffarnagar district jail, Kamlesh Singh corroborated the decision saying it received the order on Saturday to ban meetings of prisoners with relatives and families.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: No Lockdown in West Bengal, Govt Likely To Impose Curbs in Phases.

Singh told PTI that about 800-1000 such meetings are held every day at the district jail.

There are currently 2,848 prisoners lodged in the Muzaffarnagar district jail against the capacity of 870 prisoners.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)