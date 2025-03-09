Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): The traditional 'Lathmar' Holi festivities commenced in Nandagaon on Sunday, marking the beginning of the week-long Holi celebrations in Mathura.

This unique and vibrant event, celebrated with great enthusiasm, is deeply rooted in the legends of Lord Krishna and Radha.

According to folklore, Lathmar Holi symbolises the playful exchange between Krishna's village, Nandagaon, and Radha's village, Barsana. It is believed that Krishna, along with his friends, visited Barsana to tease Radha and her companions, who playfully responded by chasing them away with sticks (lathis).

This tradition continues today as women from Barsana visit Nandagaon to engage in the mock battle with men wielding shields for protection.

Devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad gathered at Nandagaon's famous temple premises to witness the colorful spectacle.

The air resonated with Holi bhajans and chants of 'Radhe Radhe' as participants drenched each other in gulal (colored powder). The event saw an elaborate arrangement of flowers, music, and traditional sweets, adding to the festive spirit.

Following Lathmar Holi in Nandagaon, the celebrations will continue in Barsana, where men from Nandagaon will visit to partake in the joyous tradition.

The Holi festivities in Mathura, widely regarded as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, will culminate with grand processions, cultural performances, and temple rituals leading up to the main Holi festival.

Authorities have deployed additional security measures to ensure a smooth celebration, with local administration closely monitoring crowd management and traffic control.

Speaking to ANI, Poonam Sharma, a participant at the 'Lathmar Holi' in Mathura's Nandagaon, said, "I have come here from Delhi. I came here for the first time to watch this Holi but now I am also participating in it. I am very excited about it. It is going to be fun. I could not stop myself from playing."

Another participant said, "Today in Nandagaon, Lathamar Holi is being celebrated, which has been going on for centuries... The festival of Holi begins a month ahead of Vasant Panchami. All the women dressed up as 'Sakhis' are a form of Radha Rani and all those who will come from Barsana would be considered a form of Lord Krishna."

The famous Lathmar Holi celebrations began in Mathura's Barsana on Saturday as devotees and tourists gathered to witness the traditional festivities.

Earlier on Friday, celebrations kicked off with Laddu Mar Holi at the Shri Ladliji Maharaj temple in Barsana, where devotees threw sweets at each other in a joyous ritual.

This year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Rangotsav 2025 at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, Mathura, and showered flower petals on the gathered crowd.

During his visit, Adityanath said that after the development activities carried out in Ayodhya and Prayagraj, it was now the turn of Mathura and Vrindavan to witness the revival, and the state government would spare no effort to develop the region. He offered prayers at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, Mathura, after inaugurating Rangotsav 2025.

CM Yogi said, "Those who come to Barsana are getting the facility of the ropeway for the first time. Development works worth 100 crores are ongoing. Under PM Modi's guidance, Kashi has been revamped. Ayodhya has been revived. Now it is the turn of Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana, Govardhan. There won't be any stone unturned to develop this region. Now there is a BJP government in Delhi, and Yamuna will be cleaned up."

The Uttar Pradesh CM extended his greetings ahead of Holi in the state. He further said, "During Mahashivratri, lakhs of people visited Kashi. From January 13 to Feb 26, in Prayajraj, Mahakumbh was organised, which broke all the records. The world witnessed the unity of Sanatan Dharma and the gathering. Despite many people spreading rumours about Sanatan Dharma, the believers proved them wrong. It is great fortune that UP is the birthplace of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna."

He further said that those who visited Mahakumbh and Ayodhya and are now in Barsana are witnessing the development works carried out under PM Modi. He further said that Holi is a festival of uniting people."The message of Mahakumbh is further strengthened by Holi. All the problems will be taken care of by the double engine government," he added. (ANI)

