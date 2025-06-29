Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): After Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad was stopped from meeting the family rape victim in Kaushambi district near Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh police detained 20 people in connection with stone pelting and vandalisation of vehicles in a nearby village of Karchana area.

According to Yamuna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Chandra Yadav, people gathered in the nearby village of Karchana area, and some miscreants pelted stones at the police personnel.

Yadav said that vehicles were set ablaze and vandalised in Karchana. However, he added that the situation was normal as of now. Action will be taken against the miscreants under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act.

"People gathered in the nearby village in the wake of Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad's arrival. After that, miscreants threw stones at the police force present there and vandalised vehicles... Now the situation is normal. Adequate police are present here. Action is being taken against the miscreants by registering a case under very stringent sections...More than 20 people have been detained. Other people are being identified through CCTV footage. Action will be taken against them under the NSA and the Gangster Act as well. The government properties that have been vandalised will also be recovered from them," DCP Yadav told ANI.

Earlier today, Chandrashekhar Azad lashed out at Uttar Pradesh police for not allowing him to meet the family of the minor victim from Pal community who was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. He said that the police kept him waiting for over two hours.

"Many questions are being raised regarding the injustice done to a girl from the Pal community in Kaushambi district, which is adjacent to Prayagraj, and the actions taken by the police. Both communities - Brahmin and Pal - are claiming to be victims. This is why I want to visit there to understand who the victim is, to know the truth," Azad told reporters.

He informed that the police kept him waiting for over two hours, preventing him from visiting Kaushambi while citing the law and order situation.

"The police have kept me waiting for 2.5 hours while citing that the law and order situation is not right. I have come here to meet the people of the Pal community so that I can raise their voices," Azad, also the Bhim Army chief, said.

He also talked about an incident in Karchana, where a person from the scheduled caste community was "burned alive", and demanded justice for him and his family.

"An incident happened in Karchana where a scheduled caste person was burned alive. The family of the victim must get justice...I am sitting here on a dharna because the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has become so weak that an MP cannot even meet his family... Why is the police stopping me from going there?" Azad said. (ANI)

