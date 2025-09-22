Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh is set to host the 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, a week-long mega camp that will bring together thousands of youth from India and abroad, said a release.

The event, to be held in Lucknow's Vrindavan Scheme from November 23-29, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is creating a gated Tent City with world-class facilities to accommodate 35,000 participants, ensuring safety and comfort. The Chief Minister will host the event, which aims to channelise youth energy and spread the message of global brotherhood.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Tent City will be held on September 29 in the presence of senior ministers, including Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna and Yogendra Upadhyay, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, Minister Gulab Devi, along with Bharat Scouts and Guides UP President Mahendra Singh and State Chief Commissioner Prabhat Kumar.

The first Jamboree in India was organised in Hyderabad in 1953, while Uttar Pradesh hosted the fourth edition in Prayagraj in 1964. Now, six decades later, Lucknow will once again host the historic event.

The Jamboree will feature adventure sports, science, and cultural activities, while instilling values of discipline, teamwork, self-reliance, and leadership. Over 32,000 participants will attend, with the Prime Minister's address expected to be a significant highlight.

Notably, PM Modi has a long association with scouting, having participated in the 2009 Jamboree in Ahmedabad as Gujarat's Chief Minister during scouting's centenary year, the release stated.

The 19th National Jamboree is not just a youth camp but a platform to shape future leaders and promote responsibility, unity, and nation-building among the young generation. (ANI)

