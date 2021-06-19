Lucknow, June 19 (PTI) With 51 new Covid fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll rose to 22,132 on Saturday, while the infection tally reached 17,04,139 after 294 more people tested positive for coronavirus, according to a health bulletin.

Thirteen deaths have been reported from Lucknow, five from Shahjahanpur, four each from Ayodhya and Hathras, three each from Kanpur Nagar and Lakhimpur Kheri, two each from Unnao, Pilibhit, Auraiyya and Bhadohi, and one each from Meerut, Allahabad, Bulandshahr, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Jalaun, Sant Kabirnagar, Sambhal, Kanpur Dehat and Mahoba, the bulletin said.

Of the 294 fresh cases, 27 have been reported from Lucknow, 26 from Varanasi, 16 from Meerut, 12 each from Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur and 11 each from Allahabad and Rae Bareli, among others, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 592 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of patients discharged to 16,77,050.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 4,957, the bulletin said.

Over 5.50 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, with more than 2.73 lakh samples tested in the last 24 hours, it added.

