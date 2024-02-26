Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath government will provide solar pumps for the year 2024-25 to more than 54,000 farmers of Uttar Pradesh at subsidised rates under the PM-KUSUM Scheme. Farmers from all 18 divisions, divided into three sets of six divisions each, will need to apply online for the subsidised solar pumps by visiting the link 'www.agriculture.up.gov.in' and depositing a token amount of Rs 5000 from February 27 to 29, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

A total of nine types of solar pumps will be available to the farmers at subsidised rates, with grants provided by both the Central and State Governments. Registration on the department's website is mandatory for farmers benefiting from the scheme.

On the opening of registrations on February 27, farmers from the districts falling under Chitrakoot Dham, Varanasi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Bareilly, and Kanpur divisions will be able to apply online continuously from 12 noon while those belonging to Saharanpur, Moradabad, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Mirzapur and Basti divisions can apply on February 28. Farmers from Agra, Jhansi, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh and Devipatan divisions will be able to apply under the scheme on February 29.

"The combined cost of 2 HP DC and AC surface pumps amounts to Rs. 1,71,716, of which the state government and the central government have pledged the subsidies of Rs. 59,291 and Rs. 43,739 respectively, totaling a subsidy of Rs. 1,03,030, while the token amount of Rs 5000 for registration and the remaining Rs. 63,686 are payable by the farmers," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Similarly, for a 2 HP DC submersible pump worth Rs 1,74,541, the state and the central governments will provide subsidies of Rs 60,986, and Rs 43,739, respectively, totalling Rs 1,04,725, while the registration fee of Rs 5000 and the remaining amount of Rs. 64,816 will be settled by farmers.

Furthermore, for a 2 HP AC submersible pump, priced at Rs 1,74,073, the state and central governments will provide subsidies of Rs 60,705, and Rs 43,739, respectively, totalling Rs 1,04,444, whereas apart from the token amount of Rs 5,000 the farmers will be required to pay the rest of the amount of Rs 64,629.

Along with this, the Yogi government will also provide subsidies to farmers on three to 10 HP submersible pumps. For 3 HP DC submersible pumps, the state and central governments will provide subsidies of Rs 82,476, and Rs 57,157, respectively, totalling Rs 1,39,633.

"Additionally, for 3 HP AC submersible pumps, the state and central governments will provide subsidies of Rs 81,110 and Rs 57,157, repectively, totalling Rs 1,38,267. For 5 HP AC submersible pumps, the state and central governments will provide subsidies of Rs 1,08,449 and Rs 88,050, respectively, totalling Rs 1,96,499," the Chief Minister's office further said.

Furthermore, for 7.5 and 10 HP AC submersible pumps, the state and the central governments will provide subsidies of Rs 1,47,114, and Rs 1,19,342, respectively, amounting to Rs 2,66,456. (ANI)

