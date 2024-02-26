Thiruvananthapuram, February 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reveal the names of four test pilots undergoing training for India’s Gaganyaan Mission when he visits the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) on Tuesday. The Prime Minister will visit the VSSC in Kerala to review preparations for the Gaganyaan Mission. It will be a proud moment for Kerala as one of the four test pilots belongs to the state. Vyommitra: ISRO’s Woman Robot Astronaut Set for Solo Space Mission Ahead of Gaganyaan, Here’s All You Need to Know

The four test pilots have completed their training in Russia and are now based in a unit of the ISRO getting familiar with the intricacies of the mission. Of the four, three will be on board the Indian-crewed orbital spacecraft.

Once at the VSSC, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate three facilities which include the Trisonic Wind Tunnel, Semi-cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu and the PSLV Integration Facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The Prime Minister will arrive at the VSSC centre at 10.45 a.m. on Tuesday and will spend an hour there.

