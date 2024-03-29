Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], March 29 (ANI): The 2024 elections will see a battle between BJP leader Anil Baluni and Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency at Uttarakhand.

Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district is known as the educational and cultural capital of the region. This is part of the Pauri Garhwal parliamentary area from where Anil Baluni and Ganesh Gaudiyal are candidates.

Srinagar Garhwal has also been the centre point of Uttarakhand politics. Whether it is the Uttarakhand state movement or the movement for the Central University, the leaders of Srinagar Garhwal have played an important role in it. Srinagar Garhwal is a modern city of the hills, which is rapidly taking the path of development.

BJP leader Anil Baluni on March 26 filed nomination papers from the Garhwal constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt, National General Secretary of BJP, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, and BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat were also present at the event.

Addressing the event, BJP leader Anil Baluni said, "I have been witnessing elections for so many years now, but this is the first time I am seeing such an election. In the last one week I have met so many local residents, met so many BJP candidates, as soon as people see BJP's flag, they start shouting Modi Modi. The public has taken elections in their hands, that is because of BJPs ten years of governance under PM Modi and his history in politics".

Congress candidate Ganesh Godiyal filed his nomination papers from the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

After filing the nomination papers, Ganesh Godiyal addressed a huge crowd gathered during the public meeting held at Ramlila Ground in Pauri.

Ganesh Godiyal said that the people who have gathered here are the star campaigners and have decided the result for June 4.

Taking to X, he posted, "After the nomination, the star campaigners who gathered in the public meeting held at Ramlila Maidan in Pauri have decided the result on June 4. This is the biggest public meeting in the history of Pauri. The most important thing is that in this meeting, there was no star campaigner from Delhi like the opposition party, every person present here is a star campaigner himself."

Notably, the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Tirath Singh Rawat emerged victorious with a margin of 3,02,669 votes as compared to his Congress rival Manish Khanduris who managed to secure 2,04,311 votes.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand, will once again follow the old trend, with elections being held in the first phase on April 19.

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

