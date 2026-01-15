Dehradoon (Uttarakhand) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday issued strict directions for the swift and effective resolution of land-related disputes in the state. He has instructed Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan and Director General of Police Deepam Seth to launch a comprehensive, intensive drive across all districts to resolve pending land disputes, ensuring all such cases are disposed of within one month. The Chief Minister has made it clear that, by the end of this campaign, the number of pending land dispute cases should be reduced to zero.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Land disputes are directly linked to the problems of ordinary citizens and often have an adverse impact on law and order as well as social harmony; therefore, it is the government's priority to ensure their speedy, transparent, and fair resolution." He directed officials to pay special attention to sensitive cases during the campaign and warned that any negligence would not be tolerated.

As per the Chief Minister's directions, the Chief Secretary will review the campaign's progress weekly to ensure targets are met within the stipulated timeframe. Based on these reviews, corrective measures will be taken wherever necessary, according to a release.

Dhami expressed confidence that this special campaign will not only ensure the speedy resolution of land disputes but also provide relief to the general public and further strengthen public trust in the government and administration.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, participating in a programme held in Khatima on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for nine development projects worth Rs 33 crore 36 lakh 49 thousand, an official statement said.

These include the newly constructed Hi-Tech Maharana Pratap Bus Station built by the District Development Authority at a cost of ₹11 crore 27 lakh 50 thousand.

The Chief Minister announced that the Balaji Temple in Nanakmatta will be beautified. Under the Nanakmatta Assembly constituency, beautification and reconstruction works will be carried out at Brahmadev Temple near Lohia Bridge in Khatima. Rooms, a hall, and beautification works will be undertaken at Devbhoomi Dharamshala. The Sonukhari-Kishanpur-Barkidandi-Kaithula-Tukdi road will be developed as a hot-mix road. (ANI)

