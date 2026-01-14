New Delhi, January 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Indore on January 17 to meet the families of victims who died due to sewage contamination. The Madhya Pradesh Congress said in an X post that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will visit Indore on January 17. Congress has slammed the Madhya Pradesh government over the issue. It staged a protest on Sunday over the contaminated water issue in Indore's Bhagirathpura area. MP: CM Mohan Yadav Meets People Hospitalised After Consuming Contaminated Water in Indore.

Prominent leaders, including PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, senior leader Digvijaya Singh, Sajjan Singh Verma, and Meenakshi Natarajan were among those who took part in the protest. Addressing the media as the march reached Rajwada from the Bada Ganpati area, Umang Singhar, accused the BJP of not caring for the Hindu families of Bhagirathpura. "Twenty-one people died, but it makes no difference to the BJP; no one wants to take responsibility. They did not care for the Hindu families of Bhagirathpura, yet they claim to worry about Hindus in Bangladesh," Singhar alleged. Indore Water Crisis: Residents of Bakery Gali Claim Using Contaminated, Insect-Infested Water.

On January 7, Indore District Collector Shivam Verma said a survey of water lines is underway in the district, adding that borewells are also being inspected. The district official said affected families were given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each and free treatment was being provided to people undergoing treatment. "According to the survey work being conducted in Bhagirathpura, the number of patients who were continuously showing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea has decreased significantly," Verma had told ANI.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)