Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi held a review meeting at the secretariat on Tuesday to review preparations for President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to the state on April 23 and 24.

Chief Secretary Raturi directed all the departments concerned to make all necessary arrangements President Murmu's arrival.

The chief secretary also gave instructions to strengthen security and road arrangements, while also devising a traffic plan and making adequate transportation and healthcare arrangements in a timely manner, according to an official statement.

Also, in the meeting, detailed information related to the President's tour programme was given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the statement added. (ANI)

