Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tried his hands at playing hockey ahead of the Hockey Competition organized under the 38th National Games 2025.

The event, held in Haridwar, saw Dhami interacting with players also.

Additionally, CM Dhami, together with Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, took part in a tree plantation program organized at the Maharana Pratap Sports College in Raipur. The initiative aimed to promote environmental sustainability and awareness as part of the ongoing National Games.

Earlier on February 11, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated the Mallakhamb competition in the 38th National Games at Van Chetna Kendra, Sports Stadium in Chakarpur, Khatima.

The Chief Minister welcomed all the participants and sports enthusiasts from across the country at the inauguration of the Mallakhamb competition under the 38th National Games.

He shared his happiness in being present at the event, which is taking place in the newly built stadium in Chakarpur and also announced to build a boxing hostel at the Chakarpur Stadium on this occasion.

"The event is giving our players an opportunity to show their excellence and skills through the performance. The sports infrastructure of the state has also been strengthened. This stadium of Chakarpur has been equipped with world-class sports facilities at a cost of more than Rs 16 crore, which will help our youth to excel in various sports," said CM Dhami.

The players from Uttarakhand have won a total of 81 medals, including 19 gold medals in the National Games.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the traditional sports of India is being seen with respect and receiving global recognition.

He said that in the proposal sent by the Central Government for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, efforts have also been made to include our traditional sports like Kabaddi, Kho-Kho and Yoga etc. in the Olympics.

"For the first time in the 38th National Games being organized in Uttarakhand, our traditional sports like Yoga and Mallakhamb have also been included. Mallakhamb is not just a sport, but a wonderful confluence of physical proficiency, mental concentration, balance and self-restraint. It is such an ancient heritage of our India, which it is the duty of all of us to preserve," said CM Dhami. (ANI)

