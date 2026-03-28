Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday approved financial allocations for the development of infrastructure and basic facilities in the state, promotion of enterprises, strengthening of administrative systems, as well as for projects such as the Ganga Corridor and small hydropower initiatives.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), these decisions by the state government are expected to give a new direction to development, investment, tourism, energy, sports, and administrative transparency. The Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure that all approved schemes are implemented in a time-bound manner with high quality so that the general public can derive maximum benefit.

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The release said that under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, the Chief Minister has granted ex-post facto approval for Rs 150 crore for the development of infrastructure facilities across various departments and Rs 350 crore for mega projects being executed under different departments.

These approvals are expected to accelerate infrastructure development in the state.

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Additionally, under the same scheme, administrative and financial approval has been granted for Rs 106.78 crore, as recommended by the Expenditure Finance Committee, for the redevelopment of Triveni Ghat under the Rishikesh Ganga Corridor Project.

Approval has also been given for the release of Rs 11.37 crore allocated by the Government of India for the first phase of the project in the financial year 2025-26, the release stated.

This project will enhance the beautification of the Ganga riverfront in Rishikesh, improve facilities for pilgrims, and boost tourism in the region, the release added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dhami on Saturday also detailed the state's extensive development of sports facilities, including the completion of over 102 mini stadiums and 157 playgrounds.

The Chief Minister emphasised that this is a 'strong initiative to realise the dreams of Uttarakhand's youth.'

In a post on X, Dhami said, "To hone the talent of the state's youth and provide them with a better platform, 102 mini stadiums, 157 playgrounds, and 7 multipurpose halls have been constructed in the state. This is not merely an expansion of basic infrastructure, but a strong initiative to realise the dreams of Uttarakhand's youth, through which sports culture is being promoted in villages, and our players are bringing glory to the state at national and international levels." (ANI)

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