Nanital (Uttarakhand) [India], September 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday reaffirmed his government's commitment to conducting recruitment examinations fairly and transparently, noting that over 25,000 appointments have already been made without any malpractice.

CM Dhami further noted that the alleged paper leak in the 2025 graduate-level competitive examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is currently under investigation by an SIT.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dahmi said, "All examinations should be conducted with transparency, free from cheating. This is our resolve. So far, more than 25,000 appointments have been completed with transparency without any cheating. One case (UKSSSC) Graduate Level Written Examination Paper Leak Case) has come up, and its investigation is underway. An SIT has been constituted."

Earlier on Friday, amid the allegations of malpractice, CM Dhami appealed to the youth to remain cautious of those exploiting their interests.

"...I appeal to all the youth that they should decide who are leading their movement, those who are bringing the youth onto the streets to serve their own interests, have no connection with the youth or the recruitment process. But our commitment is that just as we have made 25,000 appointments in a transparent manner without any corruption, we will do the same," Dhami told reporters here.

The CM added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter, and any decisions will be taken in the best interests of students. "It is 'unfortunate' that the government was being targeted by taking cover under the guise of the students. We have constituted an SIT for the investigation of the incident that has come to light... Whatever decision needs to be taken, we will take it in the interest of the students, but, unfortunately, the government is being targeted by taking cover under the students..." he said.

The UKSSSC graduate-level competitive examination 2025 has come under scrutiny following allegations of malpractice, prompting the state government to launch a judicially supervised probe.

On September 24, a five-member SIT was formed, headed by Dehradun Rural Superintendent of Police Jaya Baluni, to investigate the alleged irregularities and identify those responsible. (ANI)

