Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a review meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday regarding the ongoing GST and Swadeshi Awareness Campaign in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the new GST rates, effective from September 22, are a significant step for the state's economy and local industries, and their benefits are now directly reaching the public. He urged all public representatives to make awareness activities more extensive and impactful.

Also Read | Home Ministry Extends AFSPA in Manipur, Parts of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh for Another 6 Months.

He asked representatives to actively carry the campaign forward in their respective areas, reaching every trader in village councils and urban bodies. He added that through this campaign, a revolution must also be brought in promoting Swadeshi products.

Highlighting the importance of the Swadeshi campaign, he said that increased purchasing of local products will strengthen both the state and the nation's economy. By promoting Swadeshi products, we can realise the vision of a self-reliant India and a self-reliant Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Raipur Steel Plant Collapse: 6 Killed, Several Injured After Portion of Under-Construction Godavari Ispat Plant Crashes, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Expresses Sorrow (Video).

The Chief Minister appealed to all representatives to give this campaign the form of a public movement so that both the state and the country can progress. He further emphasised that in the upcoming festive season, preference should also be given to Swadeshi products.

On this occasion, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt (virtually), Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, MLA Renu Bisht, and other representatives were present virtually.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Dhami participated in an awareness program organised in Patel Nagar, Dehradun, as part of the "GST Bachat Utsav."

During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with traders and local residents to gather feedback on the benefits of the reduced GST rates. He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of economic reforms has commenced in the country, and the reduction in GST rates represents a historic step toward enhancing the quality of life for all sections of society.

The Chief Minister added that the revised GST rates will make consumer goods more affordable, providing significant relief to the common people. He also urged traders to ensure that customers are fully informed about the reduced rates. At the same time, he called for prioritising indigenous and locally made products to strengthen both the state and the nation's economy.

Expressing their happiness over the GST rate cuts, traders and citizens said that this new initiative, launched during the Navratri festival, has created enthusiasm among markets and consumers. They further noted that the GST Savings Festival will bring joy to people's lives and businesses, especially in the run-up to the upcoming Diwali celebrations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)