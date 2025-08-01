Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has congratulated 21-year-old Priyanka Negi, the newly elected head of Sarkot Gram Panchayat near Gairsain in Chamoli district.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the government is developing Sarkot as an ideal village; a similar model village will be built in other districts as well. "Soon, all the Chief Development Officers will come to study Sarkot."

The Chief Minister congratulated Priyanka Negi on the phone on Friday and said that the way the villagers of Sarkot have chosen an educated young girl as their head, all the villagers deserve congratulations for that.

The Chief Minister told Priyanka that now we have to develop Sarkot further, all the work related to agriculture, animal husbandry as well as women's self-employment will be taken forward rapidly in the village. The government is developing Sarkot as an ideal village. On the same lines, model villages will be developed in other districts as well. "Soon, all the CDOs will visit Sarkot."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also invited Priyanka to come to Dehradun and assured that they would brainstorm on the development of the village. Expressing gratitude for adopting Sarkot, Priyanka Negi said that all the public facilities are now available in Adarsh Gram Sarkot as compared to earlier. "Many development works have been completed in the village. She will contribute to the development of the village with the support of the government."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Sarkot is being developed as an ideal village. "We will develop such Adarsh Grams in all the districts. Where employment, self-employment opportunities as well as all the basic facilities are available." Many young and educated representatives have been elected in this Panchayat election, which is an auspicious sign for the three-tier Panchayats. The government will provide full support to the Panchayats. (ANI)

