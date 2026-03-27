Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday expressed his grief over a bus accident on the Haldwani to Pithoragarh route.

The Chief Minister stated that relief and rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured passengers are being rushed to nearby hospitals.

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He also assured that instructions have been given to airlift the seriously injured if required.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "I have received the extremely heartbreaking news of the bus accident en route from Haldwani to Pithoragarh. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the local administration, and the injured are being promptly admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment."

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https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2037393724041466169?s=20

CM Dhami prayed for the safety and well-being of the passengers involved in the accident.

"Instructions have also been issued to airlift the seriously injured if necessary. I pray to Maa Naina Devi for the safe well-being of all passengers," the post read.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Dhami praised the new film policy announced by the state government, which provides a subsidy of up to Rs two crore to promote film production in regional languages.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Our government is steadfastly committed to promoting creativity and cultural richness. Under the new film policy, a subsidy of up to Rs 2 crore is being provided to encourage film production in regional languages, thereby creating new opportunities for local artists, directors, and technicians. This initiative will not only help take Uttarakhand's rich culture and traditions to the country and abroad but will also give a fresh impetus to employment generation and the growth of the film industry in the state." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)