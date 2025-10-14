Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], October 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off a group of 32 devotees to Gangotri Dham under the state government's Matr-Pitru Teerthatan Yojana on Tuesday.

During the programme held at the Haldwani Circuit House, Chief Minister Dhami extended his best wishes to all the devotees for a safe, pleasant and blessed journey.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister stated that the objective of the Matr-Pitru Teerthatan Yojana, run by the state government for senior citizens, is to provide devotees with the opportunity to visit sacred pilgrimage sites and bring spiritual peace and joy into their lives.

Meanwhile, the group of devotees, embarking on a five-day pilgrimage, includes 19 women and 13 men. Under the Matr-Pitru scheme, devotees will visit Gangotri Dham, as well as other holy sites along the route.

The arrangements for the accommodation, meals, and other facilities were made at the tourist guesthouses of the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam.

Earlier, Uttarakhand CM attended the nine-day Cooperative Fair in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, highlighting the role of cooperatives in rural development, women's empowerment, and self-reliance.

According to the release, addressing the gathering, CM Dhami stated that the cooperative movement in the state serves as a driving force for rural development and women's empowerment, and also lays the foundation for social unity and partial self-reliance. Cooperation is a means of bringing society together and advancing self-sufficiency.

On Monday, CM Dhami visited the stalls set up by various departments, groups, and institutions showcasing local products. He praised farmers and self-help groups for promoting local goods and making efforts to connect them with the market.

He added that this fair would further strengthen the spirit of cooperation and provide a broader platform for women and self-help groups to showcase their products. Cooperation is a symbol of India's culture and way of life, reflected in the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." (ANI)

