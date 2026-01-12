Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off the 'Swadeshi Sankalp Run' from Gandhi Park in Dehradun, organised to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

A large number of youths participated in the run, reflecting enthusiasm and commitment towards the ideals of nationalism and self-reliance.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami extended his greetings to the youth on the occasion and paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda, describing him as the "torchbearer of India's great spiritual and cultural traditions and a constant source of inspiration for the younger generation.

"My dear young brothers and sisters, who have gathered here on the occasion of the Swadeshi Sankalp Run, first of all, on this auspicious day, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the torchbearer of India's great tradition, the tradition of the sages, and an inspiration to the youth, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you. I pay my respects to Swami Vivekananda, and it is a great privilege for me to be among you all today and witness your enthusiasm... Today is a day to reflect on the power, determination, and potential of India's youth," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that Swami Vivekananda's message, "Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is achieved", will continue to inspire the youth in laying a strong foundation for the nation.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving steadily towards the resolve of becoming a developed nation, and the role of youth will be decisive in making India developed by 2047. He called upon everyone to turn the message of Vocal for Local into a mass movement. Emphasising collective efforts, he said that initiatives like Start-up India, Make in India, and Skill India must be taken forward together.

The Chief Minister especially urged the youth to stay away from drugs, adopt discipline, focus on education and skill development, and faithfully fulfill their duties towards the nation.

National Youth Day, observed every year on January 12, marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Swami Vivekananda, known in his pre-monastic life as Narendranath Datta, was born in Kolkata on 12 January 1863.

Swami Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Mission on 1 May 1897, which would bring together monks and laypeople to propagate Practical Vedanta and various forms of social service.

Swami Vivekananda is always remembered all over the world for his address at the World's Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893, which led the western intelligentsia to turn around and recognise the great culture and tradition India has had since time immemorial. (ANI)

