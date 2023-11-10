Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday gave the gift of bonus to state government employees on Diwali.

The Chief Minister has directed to give ad-hoc bonuses to all non-gazetted employees of Group C, D and Group B.

Those state government employees will be eligible for the ad-hoc bonus, who were in service on 31-3-2023 and who have given a minimum six months of continuous and satisfactory service till 31 March 2023.

This order of the Chief Minister will benefit non-gazetted category state employees, work-charged employees of government departments, employees of aided educational and technical educational institutions, local bodies and district panchayats and casual/daily wage employees. (ANI)

