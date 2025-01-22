Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a roadshow in support of the party's mayor candidate Saurabh Thapliyal in Dehradun on Tuesday, before the campaign for the civic elections ended, said a statement from CM's office.

During the road show a large number of workers participated. In many places, local people welcomed CM Dhami with flowers and garlands. Wherever the roadshow passed, people were seen raising slogans in support of CM Dhami.

CM Dhami's road show, which started from the BJP Metropolitan Office, reached Raja Road Main Road Tiraha via Parade Ground, Ghantaghar, Paltan Bazaar.

After the roadshow CM said, "Our government has been committed to the overall development of Dehradun. Many works have been done in the city under Smart City. After the formation of the triple engine government, many works including the ring road will be taken forward to reduce the traffic pressure in Dehradun."

CM further appealed to vote for the BJP on January 23 for the development of Dehradun.

Earlier in the day CM Dhami stated that, just as the people of the state elected a double-engine government, they will once again support the triple-engine BJP in the upcoming local body elections.

Speaking to the media, Dhami highlighted the significant support the BJP received in the state and thanked the people for electing a double-engine government.

"The way people of Uttarakhand elected the double-engine government, they'll also elect the BJP in local elections. I thank all the people as they have always supported the BJP. The public in Delhi will also support our party in large numbers and I believe that BJP will be elected to form a double-engine government in the national capital," said CM Dhami.

The Commission has set the voting date for January 23 with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25. (ANI)

