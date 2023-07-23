Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated four schemes worth Rs 2435.11 lakh on Sunday while participating in a program organized at Municipal Corporation Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The Chief Minister also announced an amount of Rs 2 crore for the improvement of roads in the Rudrapur Municipal Corporation limits.

According to an official statement of the CMO, in the schemes inaugurated by CM Dhami, construction work of Rs 355.28 lakh CC road including a 660-meter divider from Sidkul Road towards Transit Camp Police Station in Transit Camp.

"Road construction work from Nagar Nigam Ward 1 JC School to Shimla Bahadur Main Road and Nayi Basti Main Road Sidkul at a cost of Rs 363.93 lakh, self in Nagar Nigam Rudrapur at a cost of Rs 215.90 lakh. Subhash Chaturvedi Memorial Auditorium work and Rs 1500.00 lakh Compressed Bio Gas Plant work from organic waste was included", it added.

During the event, the Chief Minister also offered prayers at the Maharishi Valmiki temple located in the Municipal Corporation. He also participated in the Havan Yagya organized by Paryavaran Mitras.

In his address, CM Dhami said that the inauguration of development schemes worth more than 24 crores in the Rudrapur area is very important for the development of this area. In the coming time, Rudrapur will get freedom from the mountain of garbage.

He said that under the Swachh Bharat Mission launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government aims to make the cities free from garbage piles in the next two-three years and convert them into green zones. "Plantation work is going on for a month on the occasion of the Harela festival across the state. There is a resolution to make every city clean", he added.

Appealing to the public, he said that everyone should start disposal of garbage from their homes. Reuse the garbage and make some creative things out of it, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has resolved to develop every city of Uttarakhand as a "Green City-Clean City".

"The state government is determined for the all-round development of Rudrapur along with Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand will be taken to new heights of development with new enthusiasm. Our aim is to reach the stream of development to the last person in society, and for this, we are working day and night", he said.

He further said that by imbibing the spirit of Antyodaya with the help of the Central Government, the state is also moving forward at a fast pace in the race to become the best state.

"The development of the Rudrapur region is one of our priorities. Fulfilling the long-standing demand, the work of Rudrapur Ring Road is being done. To get rid of the problem of jams, construction work of multi-storage parking is being done. A network of 4-lane roads has been laid from Rudrapur Khatima Tanakpur, and Rudrapur to Dehradun including Gadarpur-Jaspur. Soon, the distance between Dehradun and Rudrapur will be further reduced due to the construction of a highway between Afzalgarh and Najibabad. To improve the situation of water logging in the Rudrapur area, construction work has been started in a phased manner", he added.

CM Dhami said that a new era of development has started in Uttarakhand under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi.

"The government is continuously working with full dedication. The state government has implemented a stringent anti-copying law. Work is on to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The work is going on even after the removal of encroachments that have been taking place in Devbhoomi for years", the CM said.

He said that many works are being done in the direction of strengthening the infrastructure of the state and making the state self-reliant. "Connectivity is being improved at every level in the state, emphasis is being laid on the development of industries and policies are being formulated keeping in mind the needs of the future. Our cities are now fast becoming centres of economic activity and in view of this, we are constantly trying to prepare our cities for the future", he added.

Praising CM Dhami, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Defense Ajay Bhatt said that the Chief Minister of the state is young, intelligent and far-sighted. He said that the all-round development of Uttarakhand is taking place under the leadership of CM Dhami.

He further said that the country is progressing continuously under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further, Rudrapur Mayor Rampal Singh said that under the able leadership of CM Dhami, Uttarakhand is the first state in the country which has completed the preparation of the Uniform Civil Code.

"The state government has opened the way to provide a house and roof to everyone by bringing Nazul policy", he said adding that the Chief Minister is always ready and present to solve the problems related to the Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

