Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], May 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inspected the four-lane road leading to the Nepali dry port under construction in the India-Nepal border area at Banbasa.

The Chief Minister inquired about the progress of the project from the officials at the construction site and gave necessary guidelines regarding the quality of construction and compliance with the deadline.

According to a release, "This road to be built from Banbasa to the Nepal border is very important from strategic, business and strategic point of view. Its construction work is being done by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)."

7.28 hectares of land has been duly transferred to NHAI for this project. An initial approval of Rs 177 crore was received for the construction of this 3.06 km long four-lane road. But due to geographical and technical reasons, an increase of Rs 80 crore in the estimated cost is likely, which can reach the total budget to Rs 250 crore.

The construction work started in March 2023 and was earlier targeted to be completed by 2024. But due to natural disasters like floods, this project will now be completed by 2027.

Construction of a flyover, a big bridge and two small bridges is proposed on this route.

According to the release, Chief Minister Dhami said that this project will make the India-Nepal border area more strong in terms of international trade and movement. He directed the concerned officials to complete the construction work in a timely manner with speed, transparency and quality. (ANI)

