Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday has given instructions to effectively control crimes against women and children in the state.

He has given instructions to make the general public aware of the correct facts in this regard and also to prepare the statistics of investigation and punishment in these cases properly.

During the review of crimes against women and children in the state on Tuesday at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that such cases should be brought under fast-track courts so that the perpetrators of crimes against women and children are punished on time.

He has also given instructions to study the systems of other states to strengthen the prosecution department.

The Chief Minister said that police investigation in crimes related to women should be ensured in a speedy and time-bound manner. There should not be any shortcomings in the interpretation of such cases. Also, effective lobbying should be ensured in the courts so that criminals do not escape under any circumstances.

He said that an atmosphere should be created in the state so that no one can even think of committing a crime. Feedback should also be taken from the complainant women from time to time. Cases related to crimes against women should be continuously reviewed at the District Magistrate level in the districts.

If deficiencies are found in deliberation and lobbying, efforts should be made to remove those deficiencies immediately, CM Dhami added.

The Chief Minister said that public participation is also necessary to prevent crimes against women and children. In this regard, regular contact should be maintained with organizations related to women and children. The system should be such that women's confidence in it increases and they can register their complaints without any hesitation.

It was told in the meeting that under the Gaura Shakti Yojana, a women's help desk has been set up at the police station level in the state. Women's council cell has been formed at the district and state levels. One woman sub-inspector and four women constables have been posted in each police station. Along with this, there is a provision for the investigation of crimes against women by women officers.

A special Juvenile Police Unit in each district, Child Welfare Police Officer, Bal Mitra Police Station in each district and Special Task Force has been constituted for the supervision of POCSO to control child crimes in the state. Under Operation Mukti, 7670 children have been verified and 3603 children have been enrolled in schools in the state since 2017. While 2221 missing children and 604 women were recovered between 2015 and 2021 under Operation Smile. (ANI)

