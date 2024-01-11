Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Champawat district on Thursday through video conferencing and said that a new work culture has been created in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "Chief Minister Dhami on Thursday interacted virtually with the beneficiaries of Champawat district under the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra. During this, the Chief Minister spoke with the people benefiting from various schemes of the central and state governments."

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Special: From Speed Limit to Toll Prices, Here’s All About India’s Longest Sea Bridge Set to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12.

The Chief Minister said that a new work culture has been created in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, due to which the benefits of the schemes are being provided to the people at their homes.

He called upon the people who are benefiting from various schemes of the central and state governments and motivated them to encourage other eligible people to also reap the benefits of these schemes.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Concludes UK Visit After 'Warm Meeting' With British PM Rishi Sunak (See Pics).

"The Chief Minister said that in the last nine and a half years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, major decisions have been taken in the public interest and plans have been made keeping in mind the people of every section of society," said the release.

Continuous efforts have been made to ensure that the full benefits of the schemes reach the people at the end of society.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on Tribal Pride Day on November 15 to provide full benefits of the schemes to the poor and deprived people of society.

As per the CMO release, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programmes have been organised in 7,795-gram panchayats of the state.The Chief Minister said that through the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, people have received rapid benefits from many public welfare schemes of the central and state governments.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the people are also reaping the benefits of central and state government schemes through online services while sitting at home.

As per the release, Chief Minister Dhami said that the schemes are being run by the state government, keeping in mind different sections of society. The disability pension has been increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 per month.

Now the old age pension for each eligible husband and wife has also been increased to Rs 1,500 per month. Earlier, only one person in the family used to get this amount. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work has been done to raise the standard of living of every person.

"The Chief Minister also said that continuous efforts are being made to promote local products in the state. Commendable work is being done by Matrishakti in the state towards promoting local products. The demand for many products made by the women of the state is increasing rapidly. We have to do more work on the packaging and marketing of products," stated the release.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister launched the 'House of Himalayas' at the Global Investors Conference. Through this, the products of Uttarakhand will have a new identity at the global level.

The Chief Minister said that the government is continuously working towards making Champawat a model district and that the ideal Champawat will become the model of the ideal Uttarakhand.

During the conversation with the Chief Minister, a beneficiary, Lakshmi Dutt of Champawat, said that under PM Swanidhi, she first took a loan of Rs 10 thousand and then Rs 20 thousand. They have completed this loan, and now they are going to take a loan of Rs 50 thousand.

Lakshmi Dutt said that, as a disabled person, receiving the benefit of the PM Swanidhi Yojana along with a disabled pension has helped her a lot.

Another beneficiary, Kavita, associated with the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), said that through the self-help group, she is making spiral bouquets, baskets, rakhi, amla, and ginger candies, through which she is reaping a good income.

Rohit Singh Mehar, another beneficiary, said that he received a subsidy of Rs 60 thousand after making the Kisan Credit Card and that he is now constructing eight ponds for fish farming.

Several people who received benefits from the Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and various schemes of the central and state governments interacted with the Chief Minister and expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

In a major step towards the attainment of this aim of saturation of schemes, the Prime Minister launched 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

The focus of the Yatra will be on reaching out to people, creating awareness, and providing benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)