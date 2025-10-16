Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday performed the ceremonial worship and laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction work of the Khatima-Melaghat State Highway (State Highway No. 107) in Udham Singh Nagar district.

This project, costing Rs 2089.74 lakh, includes the reconstruction of an 11.50 km stretch of road, construction of a KC drainage system, road safety measures, installation of road signage, and strengthening with TBM and BC layers.

The Chief Minister stated that this road is not only a lifeline for the development of the Khatima region but also a crucial route connecting the India-Nepal border. With its improvement, the road will provide smoother transportation for Khatima and nearby rural areas, while also boosting cross-border trade, tourism, and educational opportunities.

He emphasised that, along with road construction, special focus will be given to preventing soil erosion and improving local drainage systems, ensuring the road remains durable and safe for the long term. He noted that Khatima has now emerged as an educational hub, attracting students not only from Uttarakhand but also from neighbouring border regions.

In his address, Chief Minister Dhami said that the state government aims to ensure that every region of Uttarakhand becomes accessible, strong, and prosperous. Every development project is a concrete step toward improving people's lives, and the Khatima-Melaghat road project will prove to be a milestone in this direction.

He added that the Uttarakhand government is committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that "connectivity is the backbone of development." In this spirit, the expansion and modernisation of roads across the state are being rapidly undertaken. He also directed officials to ensure pothole-free roads.

Concluding the programme, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt greetings to the gathered public for the forthcoming Diwali and other festivals, and reminded everyone that maintaining security, harmony, and cleanliness during the festive season is a shared responsibility. (ANI)

