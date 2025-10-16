Mumbai, October 16: Switzerland's food and beverage company Nestlé recently announced plans to cut 16,000 jobs globally over the next two years. Notably, the development comes weeks after Philipp Navratil, the new Chief Executive Officer Philipp Navratil took charge of the FMCG giant and promised to accelerate a turnaround for the company. The layoffs at Nestlé are part of the company's broader effort to focus on high-return products and improve operational efficiency.

Who Will Be Affected By Nestlé Layoffs?

The 16,000 job cuts at Nestlé would amount to around six per cent of the company's workforce. Although the layoffs will take the next two years, it's important to understand who will be affected due to the job cuts. Of the 16,000 jobs, 12,000 positions are said to be white-collar roles, whereas the remaining 4,000 job cuts are expected to take place in the manufacturing, supply chain, and other areas. ‘This Was a Necessary Decision’: Nestle Fires CEO Laurent Freixe Over ‘Undisclosed Romantic Relationship’ With a ‘Direct Subordinate’.

What Did Philipp Navratil Say?

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 16, CEO Philipp Navratil said, "The world is changing, and Nestle needs to change faster." His statement further added, "This will include making hard but necessary decisions to reduce headcount". As per the company's statement, the layoffs at Nestlé will happen over a period of two years. The 16,000 job cuts will take place globally.

This means employees working in every country where Nestlé operates are likely to be affected by the layoffs. The FMCG giant also said that the job cuts will save them one billion Swiss francs, which Nestlé said was double what had been previously planned. The layoff announcement by Navratil came as Nestlé published its nine-month figures showing sales down by 1.9 per cent to 65.9 billion Swiss francs (USD 83 billion). Silent Layoffs Loom: Nearly 50,000 Employees in Indian IT Sector Likely To Lose Jobs by End of 2025 Amid AI Implementation and Business Growth, Says Report.

Earlier today, Nestle India reported a 17 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26), posting INR 743 crore compared to the same period last fiscal (Q2 FY25). Despite the fall in profit, the FMCG company's revenue from operations grew 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to INR 5,643 crore.

