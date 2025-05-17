Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], May 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday led the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' rally in Nainital's Haldwani on Friday in honour of the Indian Armed Forces and the success of Operation Sindoor.

Uttarakhand CM, along with BJP workers, is taking out 'Tiranga Yatra' from Mini Stadium to Shaheed Park, Haldwani.

Earlier on Friday, a meeting of the Council of Ministers was held in which a unanimous congratulatory resolution was passed to the Indian Army, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Defence on the unprecedented success of Operation Sindoor.

The resolution of the Council of Ministers said that "Operation Sindoor reflects the success of the indomitable courage, immense valour and excellent strategic skills of the Indian Army. This campaign has emerged as a living example of India's sovereignty, security and self-confidence."

The Council of Ministers also expressed confidence that this historic military operation will become a source of inspiration for generations to come and will always be marked as a golden chapter in Indian military history.

The BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', which began on May 13, will continue till May 23. The BJP organised the 'Tiranga Yatra' in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Dibrugarh, Srinagar and Odisha.

The event was organised to thank India's Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, including a Nepali national, were killed, the Indian forces have intensified their operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation for the terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in which precision strikes destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) and eliminated nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan. Among the targets were Bhawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish, and Muridke, a key training base of Lashkar.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

