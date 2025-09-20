Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], September 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday conducted an on-site inspection of relief and rescue operations in the disaster-affected Nandanagar area of Chamoli district and met the affected people.

Seven people lost their lives in the Chamoli cloudburst, whereas 11 people were left injured and have been treated in local hospitals.

During his ground inspection in the disaster-affected Nanda Nagar of Chamoli, the Chief Minister met with the victims and listened to their concerns.

He also assured the victims that the government stands firmly with them in this time of crisis.

The Chief Minister arrived to conduct an on-site inspection of the disaster-affected area in the Nanda Nagar area in Chamoli, at Kurud Helipad.

A day earlier, Uttarakhand State Disaster and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman briefed about the damage caused following the cloudburst in Chamoli on Thursday.

He informed that 45 buildings and 15 cow shelters were affected in the aftermath of the cloudburst, and meanwhile, 28 animals were reported missing, with four dead.

The official said that two people are missing, noting that District Magistrate, SP, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, local police, and medical teams are on-site conducting search operations.

"Two individuals are still missing, and currently, the District Magistrate, SP, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, local police, and medical teams are on-site conducting search operations. Efforts are being made to provide shelter and essential supplies to the affected, with some items already delivered by helicopter. Further actions will be taken based on the demands and applications received," he said.

According to Chamoli Police, the rescue operations in Nandanagar entered their second day on Friday. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with local police, remain actively engaged in the ongoing efforts to locate and rescue those trapped under the debris in Kuntari and Dhurma villages.

A cloudburst struck the Nandanagar Ghat area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday night, triggering heavy destruction and damage to multiple houses, officials said.

According to the district administration, the incident occurred in the Kuntri Lagafali ward of the Nandanagar region, where six residential structures were buried under debris following the cloudburst and intense rainfall. (ANI)

