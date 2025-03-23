Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a cycle rally as part of the 'Fit India' campaign in Dehradun on Sunday.

The cycle rally commenced from CM's Camp Office Complex Gate on the occasion of the completion of three years of his government.

Pushkar Singh Dhami also did push-ups with other participants at the Athletics Ground (Ganga Complex) Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur.

Earlier, Dhami said that Uttarakhand is determined to implement the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to all citizens to stay healthy.

"He government has started work in this direction. To make a healthy India a healthy Uttarakhand, it is necessary that everyone starts paying attention to a balanced diet. I appeal to everyone to play their important role in this campaign," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated in the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' movement organized by the Sports Authority of India. UP Minister Girish Chandra Yadav was also present

Mansukh Mandaviya said that the 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' is now becoming a movement through the nation.

Noting the various benefits of cycling, he said that cycling is the solution to pollution, increases mental or physical fitness, and saves fuel.

Mandaviya said, "Today is a Sunday. 'Sunday on Cycle' is now becoming a movement in the entire nation. Everyone cycles for an hour on Sundays to keep fit. UP Minister Girish Yadav and I have cycled today to give a message of 'Fit India'. A cycle is also a solution to pollution. It increased mental and physical fitness. Saves fuel. I call all the citizens of India to cycle for an hour and keep fit."

Till now, the nationwide cycling drive has been organised across 4,200 locations with approximate participation of two lakh individuals. The movement also promotes environment-friendly practices to decrease air pollution levels across the country.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), My Bikes and MY Bharat. Events are simultaneously held nationwide at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India centres (KICs). (ANI)

