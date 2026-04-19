Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Akhand Paramdham Ganga Ghat in Haridwar.

It was organised on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, as well as in the programme marking the 71st Sannyas anniversary of Swami Parmanand Giri.

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On the occasion, the Chief Minister welcomed and felicitated saints and devotees who had arrived from across the country. He stated that the event is not merely the inauguration of a ghat but a symbol of the continuous flow of Sanatan culture, faith, and spiritual consciousness.

He described the life of Swami Parmanand Giri as a remarkable example of penance, sacrifice, and devotion, adding that his teachings have guided society toward service, compassion, and the welfare of humanity.

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The Chief Minister also highlighted the contributions of Sadhvi Ritambhara, stating that her entire life is a source of inspiration dedicated to the nation and Sanatan culture. He said that the guidance of saints provides the right direction to society and strengthens spiritual values.

He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's Sanatan culture has gained global recognition.

He mentioned initiatives such as the construction of the Ram Temple, the redevelopment of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and Mahakal Lok, emphasising that continuous efforts are being made to preserve and promote the country's cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to establishing Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of the world. In that direction, major initiatives are underway, including the development of Kedarkhand and Manaskhand temple circuits, the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor, the Sharda Corridor, and the revival of the Yamunatirth site, as per the CMO release.

He also mentioned the establishment of a 'Centre for Hindu Studies' at Doon University. Referring to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, anti-conversion laws, and actions against illegal encroachments, he said that the government is determined to protect the state's cultural heritage and demographic balance.

He emphasised that strengthening spiritual values is essential for the overall development of society and urged everyone to adopt the ideals of saints in their lives and actively contribute to nation-building.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also announced that the Char Dham Yatra is commencing on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, with the portals of Maa Yamuna and Maa Ganga being opened for devotees from across the country and abroad.

He stated that the government's priority is to ensure that the pilgrimage is smooth, well-organised, and safe. All necessary arrangements and facilities have been put in place to ensure that pilgrims can visit all four dhams with ease. (ANI)

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