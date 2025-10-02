Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Dussehra celebrations and the Ravan Dahan ceremony organised at the Parade Ground in Dehradun on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Thursday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), extending his warm greetings to all the people of the state on Vijayadashami, CM Dhami prayed to Lord Shri Ram to bless everyone with good health, a bright future, happiness, and prosperity.

The Chief Minister said that Dussehra is not only an invaluable part of our cultural heritage but also reminds the importance of righteousness, truth, and moral conduct in human life.

"The festival commemorates the end of arrogance and unrighteousness represented by Ravan, and the exemplary life of Lord Shri Ram. It gives us the eternal message that no matter how great evil, injustice, or arrogance may seem, their defeat is inevitable. Ravan had immense power, a golden Lanka, and a mighty army, yet he was defeated because of his arrogance and unrighteous deeds. This festival teaches us that the fire of arrogance ultimately destroys the one who harbours it," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the significance of Dussehra goes beyond burning effigies as it is a time to reflect and take a vow to overcome the evils within ourselves and walk the path of truth, righteousness, and humanity.

"Lord Shri Ram, revered by millions across the world, was born to highlight the importance of virtue and dharma. The human values he established not only shaped the Sanatan Indian culture but also inspired humanity as a whole. His exemplary life teaches us to remain steadfast in our principles and commitments, no matter how adverse the circumstances," he said.

He further said that Vijayadashami also reminds each year that there are still many "Ravans" to be defeated in society. Times may have changed, but Ravan continues to exist in different forms.

CM Dhami also highlighted that the recent positive decisions taken by the Central Government in the area of GST will bring significant benefits to traders and consumers across Uttarakhand and the entire country. On behalf of the people of the state, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that this decision, taken ahead of Diwali, is a welcome and beneficial gift for the people. It will provide relief to traders and direct benefits to consumers. "Such timely decisions by the Central Government are playing a crucial role in strengthening the economy and improving the lives of ordinary citizens," he said.

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, the Chief Minister called upon all the people of Uttarakhand to pledge their full support in realising Prime Minister Modi's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). He urged everyone to work collectively to help make India a "Vishwaguru" (global leader).

He recalled that PM Modi had expressed from Kedarnath Dham that the third decade of this century would belong to Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister said that achieving this vision is not only the responsibility of the government but of every citizen of Uttarakhand.

"If every citizen contributes in their respective fields -- be it education, tourism, industry, agriculture, or self-employment -- the state will soon achieve this goal. Through active participation, Uttarakhand can become one of the leading states in the country," CM Dhami said.

He added that the state government is working with full commitment to fulfill the Prime Minister's vision and ensure Uttarakhand plays a pivotal role in building a self-reliant state and a self-reliant nation.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to come together and actively contribute to realising the Prime Minister's dreams and vision, so that in the coming years, Uttarakhand emerges as a model state for the entire country and the world. (ANI)

