Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): Reflecting a vision that ranges from inclusive development to a just governance system, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the state budget on Monday with a balanced approach based on eight core principles 'SANTULAN'.

These principles are derived from the English word "SANTULAN" (Balance), with each letter representing a key pillar of governance and development. The government has allocated funds for different sectors in accordance with these guiding principles, a release said.

Through this innovative framework, the government has presented a strong vision for the state's development and progress. The budget reflects a balanced approach that considers the needs of every section of society.

In a unique manner, the government has explained its development strategy by assigning a specific developmental vision to each letter of the word SANTULAN.

For instance, S represents Samaveshi Vikas (Inclusive Development), A represents Atmanirbhar Uttarakhand (Self-reliant Uttarakhand), N stands for Nayi Soch (New Thinking), T represents Tez Vikas (Rapid Development), the state government said.

U focuses on developed villages and cities of Uttarakhand, L represents Lok Sahbhagita (Public Participation), A stands for Arthik Shakti (Economic Strength), and N represents Nyayapurn Vyavastha (Just Governance), it added.

Under each of these principles, substantial budget allocations have been made across various schemes and sectors.

The SANTULAN framework in the Uttarakhand budget focuses on balanced development through multiple pillars covering social welfare, economic growth, governance, infrastructure, and innovation.

Under Inclusive Development (S), the government has allocated major funds to welfare programmes, including ₹1327.73 crore for social security pension schemes, ₹600 crore for the Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand health scheme, ₹598.33 crore for Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, and ₹149.45 crore for the PM Poshan Mission. Additional provisions include ₹25 crore each for EWS housing grants and the State Foodgrain Scheme, ₹30 crore for the Mukhyamantri Mahalakshmi Kit Scheme, ₹15 crore for the Mukhyamantri Anchal Amrit Scheme, ₹14.13 crore for the Eja-Boi Shagun Scheme for mothers, ₹13.44 crore for the Mukhyamantri Women Nutrition Scheme, ₹15 crore for the Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Scheme, and ₹8 crore for the Mukhyamantri Child and Women Development Fund.

Under Self-Reliant Uttarakhand (A), the government has emphasized agriculture, entrepreneurship, and local industries by allocating ₹42.02 crore for self-employment schemes in animal husbandry, ₹42 crore for Mission Apple, ₹39.90 crore for the Trout Promotion Scheme, ₹30.70 crore to promote high-value fruits such as kiwi and dragon fruit, ₹25.93 crore for the Tea Development Scheme, ₹24.75 crore for aromatic plant cluster development, and ₹20 crore for crop protection fencing. Industrial and startup growth is supported through ₹75 crore for MSMEs, ₹60 crore for the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana, ₹30 crore for investment, startup and entrepreneurship promotion, ₹25 crore for a Startup Venture Fund, and ₹25 crore under the Mega Industrial and Mega Textile Policy. Tourism and infrastructure initiatives include ₹18.50 crore for eco-tourism, ₹10 crore each for the Haridwar and Rishikesh Ganga Corridors, and ₹10 crore for the Saryu and other riverfront projects.

The New Thinking (N) pillar highlights education, technology, and innovation with allocations such as ₹28 crore for Sanskrit schools, ₹24.50 crore for a mining surveillance scheme, ₹15 crore each for scholarships under school education and higher education departments, ₹13.50 crore for sports scholarships, ₹7.11 crore for the Entrepreneurship, Skill and Innovation Scheme, ₹7 crore for e-libraries in government colleges, and ₹4 crore for the Lab on Wheels scheme. Digital and technological development is supported through ₹65 crore for strengthening the State Data Centre, ₹47.50 crore for IT infrastructure development, ₹30 crore to develop hill towns as smart cities, ₹15 crore for cybersecurity implementation, ₹11.50 crore for an Emerging Technology and AI Centre of Excellence, ₹10 crore for pedestrian infrastructure in urban areas, ₹6.71 crore for the Forensic Science Laboratory, ₹5.67 crore for computerisation of PACS, ₹10 crore for centralised record rooms in districts, and ₹5 crore for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

Under Rapid Development (T), the focus is on infrastructure with ₹1050 crore allocated for capital works under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana, ₹400 crore for a pothole-free road campaign, ₹52.50 crore for capital expenditure under the Civil Aviation Department, and ₹25 crore for the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra. The pillar of Development of Advanced Cities and Villages (U) aims to strengthen both rural and urban areas with ₹705.25 crore for the Viksit Bharat - G Ram Ji initiative, ₹1642.20 crore capital allocation under the Rural Development Department, ₹40 crore for the Vibrant Village Programme, ₹1814 crore for Urban Local Bodies, ₹1491 crore for Panchayati Raj Institutions, ₹130 crore for housing department infrastructure development, and ₹60 crore for strengthening urban infrastructure.

Under Public Participation (L), initiatives include ₹25 crore for strengthening IT infrastructure through ITDA grants, ₹40 crore for State Data Centre strengthening, ₹25 crore for the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for AI Mission implementation, and ₹10 crore for a Science Centre in Champawat. The pillar of Economic Strength (A) focuses on growth-oriented projects such as ₹350 crore for the Rispana-Bindal Elevated Utility Shifting Project, ₹10 crore for the Tehri Ring Road Project, ₹1050 crore for PM Gram Sadak Yojana works, ₹25 crore for a Startup Venture Fund, ₹75 crore for the MSME assistance scheme, ₹25 crore for incentives under the Mega Industrial and Textile Policy, ₹18.50 crore for eco-tourism activities, ₹30 crore for investment and startup promotion, and ₹60 crore for the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Scheme.

Finally, Just Governance (N) focuses on law, order, and institutional strengthening with ₹100 crore for police housing, ₹10 crore for the establishment of the India Reserve Battalion, ₹10 crore for the State Disaster Response Force, ₹2.50 crore for payments to Central Police Forces for internal security, ₹25 crore for construction of jails and land purchase, ₹10 crore for residential buildings for prison staff, ₹6.96 crore for the Uttarakhand Judicial and Legal Academy, and ₹3.42 crore for fast-track special courts for rape and POCSO cases. Together, these allocations under the SANTULAN framework aim to ensure balanced and inclusive development across social welfare, economic growth, infrastructure, governance, and technological advancement in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

