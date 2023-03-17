Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the arrangements for the G20 meeting at the Chief Minister's Camp Office on Friday.

The Chief Minister instructed to complete all the necessary arrangements on time for the first meeting of the G20 to be held in Ramnagar at the end of this month.

The Chief Minister gave instructions to ensure that there is no deficiency in the arrangements for the event.

In the meeting, Commissioner Kumaon and District Officers Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital were also associated with the meeting through video conferencing with Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu and high officials of the government.

The Chief Minister said, "There is a good opportunity for Uttarakhand to be recognized at the world level by the G20 meetings being held in the state."

He also instructed the concerned officers to ensure timely arrangements for this event.

The Chief Minister said, "This is also an opportunity to acquaint the whole world with the state's rich cultural heritage, tourism and biodiversity, for which better arrangements should be made at all levels."

He instructed the District Magistrate Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital that the road from Pantnagar to Ramnagar should be streamlined. Along with the repair of roads, special attention should be given to cleanliness, security and beautification of the areas around the road.

He said, "This is also a good opportunity to give recognition to the local products of Uttarakhand at the national and international levels. It should be ensured that the uniqueness of the products that we can get global recognition on a large scale is identified."

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials that stalls based on local products of Uttarakhand should be set up at the venue of the G20 meetings.

Cultural programs should be organized to promote the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand. Arrangements for Yoga and Panchakarma should be made at the venue.

He said, "Suggestions of political and social organizations should also be taken for better organization of G20 meeting to be held in the state."

In this regard, he also stressed the promotion of widespread public awareness. (ANI)

