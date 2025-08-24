Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today, while conducting a field inspection of the disaster-affected area of Tharali in Chamoli district, stopped his convoy to listen to the problems of the disaster-affected people.

Some disaster-affected villagers also urged CM Dhami to ensure the road to the upper villages is opened quickly. The Chief Minister assured the villagers that the work of opening the road is ongoing on a war footing, and as soon as the route is safe, he will go there with the villagers and will take stock of the situation.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami was on a visit to the disaster-affected area of Tharali in Chamoli district.

During this, Chief Minister Dhami inquired about the well-being of the affected people. The Chief Minister assured all possible help to the affected families and also reviewed the relief work.

The Chief Minister said that in this hour of crisis, the government is fully standing with the affected families. He assured all possible help to the affected people. The Chief Minister said that relief and rescue operations are being conducted on a war footing.

Departmental officials have been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations on a 24/7 basis. No stone will be left unturned in the relief and rescue operations at the state government level, said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister inspected the relief camp set up in the Kulsari area of the district Chamoli and took feedback from the affected about the arrangements and facilities being provided there. During this, he instructed the officials to ensure that the affected people do not face any inconvenience.

CM said, "All necessary support should be provided to the affected people on time and with full sensitivity".

Along with providing immediate assistance of cheques of ₹5-5 lakh to the families of those whose houses have been completely damaged and those who have died in the disaster, the CM also directed the officials to make proper arrangements for the rehabilitation of the homeless people in Tharali, on which effective action has been started, according to the CMO. The DM added, "The roads damaged by the disaster have been restored. Soon, the electricity supply will also be restored in the area. The work of repairing the damaged drinking water line and laying the pipeline is in progress. Along with malba cleaning in the disaster-affected areas, the assessment of damaged assets is also being done".

The visit comes amid intensified relief efforts in the district, where teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local administration are engaged in evacuating stranded residents, distributing relief material, and restoring essential services.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level meeting with the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to review ongoing relief and rescue operations in Kulsari, Chamoli, following the recent devastating cloudburst. (ANI)

