Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 27 (ANI): Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing back Indian students safely from war-hit Ukraine.

The chief minister said that with the efforts of the Central government, students are coming back to their homeland safely. Three students of Uttarkhand are one of them who returned to their homeland.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the officers associated with this. We are making continuous efforts for other students who are yet to be brought back," said Dhami while speaking to ANI.

Dhami on Saturday said a total of 188 students from Uttarakhand are stranded in Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, a number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk -- as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India.

A special evacuation flight of Air India carrying 250 Indians landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday. Air India's AI-1942 has been operated as a special charter flight from Bucharest to Delhi Airport. (ANI)

