Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the 'Uttarakhand 25, A Celebration of Adventure, Spirituality, and Unique Culture' program organised by the state tourism department at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled the logo of the upcoming Ultra Marathon Race to be held in Niti and released the Tourism Department's newly prepared "Throne of the Gods" Coffee Table Book.

The Chief Minister honoured and awarded the winners of the Photo Exhibition Competition. He also presented awards to the best Home Stay operators from all 13 districts. Additionally, he felicitated Astro Tour Guides and Tour Managers from across the state. He also honoured the team of selected mountaineers from the Tourism Department and the 13-member

Dhami said under PM Modi's leadership, the government is ensuring all-round development by strengthening infrastructure in tourism, education, health, drinking water, and connectivity.

Speaking at the event, CM Dhami said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, our government is working for the all-round development of the state. Today, infrastructure is being strengthened in all key sectors, including tourism, education, health, drinking water, and connectivity."

He added that Uttarakhand's transformation was evident through progress in digital connectivity and self-employment opportunities for the youth.

"All-weather roads are now being constructed. Where communication was once a dream, Digital Uttarakhand is now taking shape. Our youth, who once travelled far for employment, are now pursuing self-employment in their villages, promoting startups and other activities. The numerous schemes of the Tourism Department have helped elevate this development journey to new heights," Dhami said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a special postal stamp series during the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand Statehood in Dehradun.

The series, issued by the Uttarakhand Postal Circle, showcases the state's prominent pilgrimage sites and cultural symbols, thereby gaining national recognition for Uttarakhand's rich spiritual, cultural, and natural heritage.

The event, held at the Forest Research Institute (FRI), marked 25 years since the formation of the state in 2000. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were present at the occasion.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi also transferred more than ₹62 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 28,000 farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The initiative aims to provide financial protection to farmers against crop losses and natural calamities.

As part of the celebration, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented a special memento to the Prime Minister, inspired by the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. (ANI)

