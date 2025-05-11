Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited 57 Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal, located on the Indo-Nepal border, on Sunday and met the officers and jawans of the forces responsible for ensuring border security, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister praised the indomitable courage, dedication, and discipline of the SSB jawans and said that our jawans deployed to protect the borders are the pride of the country. He said that maintaining vigilance on the Indo-Nepal border is very important, and for this, the state government is working in full coordination with the central government and security agencies.

He said that our borders are completely impenetrable with the help of our security forces, and their security is the top priority.

Chief Minister Dhami got information about the infrastructure facilities of the border posts, communication system and other facilities available for the jawans and directed the concerned officials for necessary improvements.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has described border villages like Mana as "Pratham Gaon", which are the first identity of the borders and culture of the nation. He thanked all the soldiers engaged in protecting these villages and borders.

During this time, the Chief Minister also interacted with the soldiers, and got detailed information about their problems, experiences and ground conditions.

CM condemned Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and described the recent Pahalgam attack as cowardly. He said that our army and security forces have given a befitting reply to this. He said that at this time, the countrymen have shown collective unity and nationalism, which is more powerful than any weapon.

CM congratulated all the armed forces and security forces and saluted their dedication in national service. (ANI)

