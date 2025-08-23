Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed 'deep grief' over the death of a young woman after she got buried under debris following cloudburst late Friday night in Tharali area of Chamoli district, said a press statement from Chief Minister's office.

CM wished for the safety and well-being of a person on receiving information about his disappearance.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, teams of police, disaster management department and district administration have reached the spot and started rescue and relief work.

Because of cloudburst late Friday night in Toonri Gadera of Tharali tehsil area, heavy debris came in Tharali market and surrounding areas. Many houses including SDM residence were damaged due to the debris.

Shops were filled with debris. Many vehicles were also buried under the debris. As soon as the information was received, NDRF and ITBP teams from Gauchar and SSB team from Gwaldam have reached the spot.

Apart from this, Dhami spoke to the public representatives of Chamoli district over the phone and took detailed information about the damage caused by the cloudburst.

According to a press statement from CMO, CM has requested all the public representatives to cooperate with the district administration in relief and rescue operations.

Along with this, he also spoke to the local MLA and expected him to stay on the spot and physically inspect the relief and rescue operations.

Confirming the incident, CM wrote on X, "Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety." (ANI)

