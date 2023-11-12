Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the festival of Diwali, praying to God that the lives of all are filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune, CMO said in a statement.

The official press release added that CM Dhami has extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the holy festival of "Diwali", dedicated to the worship of Goddess Mahalakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, and Lord Shri Ganesh, the remover of obstacles.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the CM said that he prays to God that the lives of all of you are filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune," the release added.

Earlier in her message to the nation President Droupadi Murmu said that the festival was a time to spread the message of brotherhood and harmony.

"People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony. This festival is a symbol of kindness, positivity and prosperity. The festival of Deepawali illuminates our conscience and inspires us to work for the welfare of humanity. One lamp can light up many others. In the same manner, we can bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of the poor and needy by sharing our joys with them," President Murmu said.

The President asked everyone to celebrate the festival of lights safely and take a pledge for nation-building by contributing to the conservation of the environment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Deepawali.

In his message, the Prime Minister wished that this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," PM Modi posted on X.

People all across the country have decorated their houses with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". (ANI)

