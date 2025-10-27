Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], October 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 49th Shri Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair on Monday in Tehri Garhwal's Narendra Nagar.

CM Dhami also inspected departmental stalls and paid floral tributes at martyrs' statues and the Freedom Fighters' Memorial.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a public awareness campaign at the Secretariat based on the theme "Vigilance - Our Shared Responsibility." This campaign will be conducted across the state through various media until State Foundation Day on November 9. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also administered an oath of integrity to the officials present.

Recalling the contribution of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who epitomised the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Great India), the Chief Minister said that Patel dedicated every moment of his life to strengthening India's unity, integrity, and nation-building. The awareness campaign, he added, is being organised to commemorate his birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only pledged to build a corruption-free India but has also translated that vision into action. Under his leadership, a new work culture has emerged in the country, making governance more transparent, accountable, and people-centric.

He emphasised that, guided by the Prime Minister, the State Government is working with a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption. Since the formation of the state, the Vigilance Department has taken swift action, arresting 339 corrupt officials and employees red-handed. In the last three years alone, 78 individuals involved in corruption and over 27 others in related offences have been arrested and sent to jail.

To curb corruption and ensure transparent and accountable governance, the Chief Minister said that a toll-free helpline (1064) has been operational in the state. Over the past three years, nearly 10,000 complaints have been registered through this platform, resulting in 62 trap cases and 4 open investigations. He reiterated that corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances and that anyone found guilty will face strict action and imprisonment. The Chief Minister directed all departments to promote this campaign widely at every level.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said that for the strength of both society and administration, it is essential for every government employee to be honest, disciplined, and dedicated in their work. Discipline at work naturally eliminates corruption, he added. Commending the efforts of the state government, he noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, remarkable progress has been made in the fight against corruption over the past four years.

The event was attended by DGP Deepam Seth, Principal Secretary L. Fanai, Vigilance Director V. Murugesan, Secretaries, and senior police officers. (ANI)

