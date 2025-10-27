Did Amit Shah Express His Desire for Saffronisation of Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video

Mumbai, October 27: A video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is circulating online with a false claim that it shows the senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader expressing the desire for the saffronisation of the Indian Army. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has confirmed the video is AI-generated.

“These days, I’m hearing nonsense on social media from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party people, who keep saying that the Indian Army is being ‘saffronised’ and that our army is becoming the army of a single party. I say this to the whole world, puffing out my 56-inch chest: the Indian Army is the army of Hindutva, it is the RSS’s army. It is not a Muslim’s army, not a Dalit’s army, not a Christian’s army. Whoever has a problem with the army should go to Pakistan. We consider our army to be the army of a Hindu state, and we firmly believe that,” Amit Shah can be heard saying in the deepfake video. Did Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Say That Saffronisation of Indian Armed Forces Would Damage Morale of the Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

🚨 Deepfake Video Alert 🚨 Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Union Minister @AmitShah, falsely claiming that his recent statement expressed a desire for the saffronization of the #IndianArmy#PIBFactCheck ❌Union Minister @AmitShah has… pic.twitter.com/yPNLd5QjqD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 27, 2025

The PIB Fact Check has sounded an alert over the deepfake video of Amit Shah, saying Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating to mislead people. "Deepfake Video Alert. Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Union Minister @AmitShah, falsely claiming that his recent statement expressed a desire for the saffronization of the #IndianArmy #PIBFactCheck," the PIB Fact Check said.

The fact-checking agency confirmed that Amit Shah has not made such statements. "Union Minister @AmitShah has NOT made any such statement. This #AI-generated #fake video is being circulated to mislead people," it said. Did Taliban Govt Detain Several Indians in Afghanistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Video.

PIB Fact Check further shared the link to the original video of Amit Shah and urged users to report the fake, AI-generated content immediately. "If you come across such content, please report it immediately: +91 8799711259, factcheck@pib.gov.in," it added, while tagging the official X account of the Home Ministry.

