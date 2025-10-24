Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], October 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated the first phase of the Sharda Corridor project, costing Rs 185.20 crore, at an event held at Sharda Ghat, Tanakpur. The Chief Minister said that the Sharda Corridor project is a hub of faith, culture, heritage, and sustainable development.

He stated that the purpose of the Sharda Corridor is to develop the valley from Banbasa to Mata Rankochi as a beautiful confluence of religion, nature, and livelihood opportunities. This area will no longer remain just a centre of faith; it will also bring economic prosperity and new avenues for the local population.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Elections Results 2025: NC Wins 3 Seats in Polls, BJP Secures 1 (Watch Videos).

The Chief Minister elaborated that the redevelopment of Sharda Ghat is being initiated in the first phase (estimated cost Rs 185.20 crore) to make the riverbank environmentally sensitive, clean, safe, and visually appealing. The project will include a safe bathing ghat, a dedicated aarti (ritual) area, sanitation and resting facilities, aesthetic ghats, accessible pathways, pedestrian trails, lighting arrangements, and overall beautification.

He further mentioned that the aarti area will be built using international-standard technology, featuring modern facilities such as rainwater harvesting systems and floor cooling. Flood-resistant structures will regulate the river's flow and ensure the safety of surrounding areas.

Also Read | Latur Shocker: Student Dies After Being Assaulted at College Freshers’ Party in Maharashtra, 6 Arrested.

The Chief Minister emphasised that this project will give new momentum to religious tourism, the local economy, and employment generation. He described it as a unique model in social, cultural, and environmental terms, symbolising development for the entire region.

He also noted that some areas of the Sharda Corridor fall under forest land, and land transfer processes with the Forest Department are underway. The project is being implemented through the UIIDB, and transfers of revenue land in areas such as Danda and Chuka will also be completed soon to avoid delays in work.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Purnagiri and Mata Rankochi areas, which will become the religious and cultural centres of the Sharda Corridor, will offer devotees not only spiritual experiences but also education about forests, wildlife, and nature.

He said the region will serve as a model of environmentally sensitive development, prioritising the river's sanctity, greenery, and natural balance.

Dhami asserted that the government is committed to developing the Sharda Corridor with public participation, transparency, and ecological balance. The opinions and involvement of local citizens will be ensured in every decision.

He added that the Sharda Corridor is not merely about geographical development; it represents a revival of faith and spirit. It will set an example for future generations, harmonising tradition with progress, and faith with modernity.

Notably, the first phase of the Rs 185.20 crore Sharda Corridor project includes the Kiroda Nala Ecological Corridor, developed at a cost of Rs 109.57 crore to enhance biodiversity conservation and disaster resilience in the area; the City Drainage Plan, Phase 1, costing Rs 62.11 crore, aimed at strengthening urban drainage systems to reduce flooding and manage rainwater effectively; and an alternative route to Thak Village, famous as Corbett's last hunting route, which will be made safe and accessible for pilgrims at a cost of Rs 5.34 crore. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)