Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday launched Information and Communication Technology-enabled services at Mukhya Sevak Sadan located at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, the release said.

These include inauguration of Digital Uttarakhand App, inauguration of 66 websites based on Secure, Scalable and Accessible (S3Waas) platform, inauguration of GIS based web app developed for real time tracking of garbage collection vehicles in urban areas, launch of AI application innovation in 1905 CM Helpline operated for public convenience and launch of web based application for monitoring encroachment.

The Chief Minister's announcements aim to address future challenges. A next-generation data centre will be established in the state, accompanied by a separate disaster recovery mechanism.

"AI Mission" will be started in the state soon to face the challenges of the future, which will be developed as "Centre of Excellence," the CM said.

He is taking forward the concept of good governance, and a next-generation remote sensing and drone application centre will be developed in the state.

The government will make efforts to establish a special IT cadre in the state.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is working on the mantra of "Hill to Hi-Tech," aiming for Uttarakhand to progress from a beautiful hill state to a technically proficient one, according to the release.

"Today, five important initiatives related to information technology have been started in the state. All these innovations will make the governance system better as well as bring speed and transparency in various services," he added.

He said that technology and innovation have expanded through the Digital India campaign under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state government is also making continuous efforts to realise its dream of 'Digital India'. Through the "Digital Uttarakhand" app, people will be able to access many government services from home. Now people will not need to visit government offices.

As per the release, this app will be helpful in realising the Prime Minister's mantra of 'Minimum Government - Maximum Governance'. This will help in making government services integrated, simple and accessible and monitoring of various activities will also be easy.

The Chief Minister said that 66 new government websites based on the S3Waas platform will make departmental information available to the public in a safe, quick and transparent manner.

A GIS-based web app will do real-time monitoring of garbage collection vehicles in urban areas. For the prevention of encroachment, any citizen can upload a picture or video of encroachment through a web-based app. The concerned department will then investigate and take immediate action. This entire process can be tracked online, the release said.

He said that the 1905 CM Helpline is an essential medium of communication between the citizens of the state and the government. In this service, auto-categorisation of complaints, quick resolution, and follow-up monitoring will be enhanced even further with AI-based facilities.

The Chief Minister said that works like online education, e-health service and land records digitisation are being given special priority in the state. Efforts are being made to provide the benefits of many government services to people at home through the e-district portal and the CM dashboard, the release said.

"Smart classrooms and e-learning platforms are also being expanded for students. Work is also being done to provide advice from expert doctors at home to the citizens of remote areas through telemedicine and e-Sanjeevani services. 886 services are being made available online through the "Apni Sarkar" portal. Telecommunication connectivity has reached about 95 per cent of the villages of the state," he added. (ANI)

