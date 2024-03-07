Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 7 (ANI): Ahead of International Women's Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Nari Shakti' Mahotsav in Dehradun. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore in the state capital on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, he talked about his government's decision to provide 30 per cent horizontal reservation to local women in state government services.

"The women of our state, through their tireless hard work, have made themselves economically capable and have also preserved the culture of Devbhoomi," he said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a total of 600 schemes worth Rs 1055.57 crore. Of these, 270 schemes worth Rs 617.05 crore were inaugurated and the foundation stone of 330 schemes worth Rs 438.52 crore was laid.

He said these projects will prove to be a developmental milestone.

"To realize the dream of Viksit Uttarakhand, women have an important role to play," he said.

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8th every year. It is a global day that recognizes the social, cultural, economic, and political achievements of women. It also calls for action to accelerate gender parity.

Earlier in the day, all the priests of Chardham conveyed their gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in Uttarakhand.

The meeting took place at the Secretariat today, where the priests emphasized the necessity of a uniform civil code, stating that it is the need of the hour to give equal rights to the citizens of the state and to maintain the original nature of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

