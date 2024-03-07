Jalandhar, March 7: A 15-year-old girl was brutally murdered by a stalker who stabbed her in the stomach with a knife in Sanjay Colony in Punjab's Patiala on Wednesday evening. The girl’s six-year-old sister, who witnessed the horrific crime, died of shock the next morning. The family members of the deceased girls are in mourning after the double tragedy.

As per the Amar Ujala report, the deceased girls have been identified as Salma and Husanpreet, daughters of Manjeet Kaur, a resident of Sanjay Colony. According to Manjeet Kaur, Salma went to the market near her house to buy some goods while accompanied by two youths on a motorcycle. One of them, Arun, who had been harassing Salma for a long time and wanted to marry her, tried to drag her with him. When Salma resisted and ran away, Arun stabbed her in the stomach and fled.

Double Tragedy Hits Patiala Family

Manjeet Kaur, who heard the commotion, rushed out and found Salma lying in a pool of blood. She took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Husanpreet, who was traumatised by the incident, fell ill and was also admitted to the hospital, where she succumbed on Thursday morning.

The police have registered a case of murder against Arun, who is absconding. SP (City) Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said the investigation revealed that Arun and Salma were friends earlier but had a fallout over some issue. He said that the police are conducting raids to nab the accused.

