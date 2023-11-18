Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended wishes for the people of the state on the occasion of the Chhath Puja, a press release by the CMO said on Saturday.

CM Dhami, in his message through the official release, said that the festival of Chhath gives us the message of connecting with nature and respecting it.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attacks BJP Over Rush in Trains, Accuses Government of Destroying Railways.

He further said that this great festival related to folk faith, which strengthens the mutual relationship between nature and man, also gives us the message of purity and cleanliness.

The press note by the CMO also highlighted how this holy festival of sun worship gives a message of purity, cleanliness and environmental protection.

Also Read | Aditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Government for Booking Him in 'Illegal Inauguration' of Delisle Road Bridge in Worli.

CM, extending his wishes, said that may Lord Bhaskar and Chhathi Maiya fulfil everyone's wishes.

Chhath is primarily celebrated in the states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. During the festival, people fast, bathe in rivers and offer prayers to thank the Sun God for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling wishes.

Devotees offer Goddess Chhath (Chhathi Maiya) and God Surya/Bhaskar (Sun) offerings and pray for blessings. It is believed that a person's desires and prayer from the heart's core would bring blessings.

During the time of fasting, only those foods, which are considered to be pure are consumed and cleanliness is one thing that is cared for the most during the period.

Chhath Pooja will be celebrated from November 17-20 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)