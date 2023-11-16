Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Millet Bakery outlet at the Secretariat on Thursday, said a press release by the CMO.

According to the official release, CM Dhami said that continuous efforts are being made by the state government to promote the local products of the state.

Also Read | Tobacco Deaths: 1.3 Million People Die Every Year Due to Cancers Caused by Smoking Tobacco in India, UK, US and Other Four Countries, Finds Study.

He further said that with the aim of promoting products based on millets of the state and enhancing the livelihood of women's self-help groups, an outlet of Millet Bakery has been launched on the Secretariat premises.Local grains like Mandua, Jhangora, Jowar, Amaranth etc are being produced on a large scale by self-help groups of rural women in the state and to enhance the value of these products, two bakeries of millet products have been started in the Raipur block of Dehradun district and Pauri block of Pauri district, said the official statement.

Biscuits, bread, pizza base, and other products are being prepared by processing Mandua and Jhangora in Millet Bakery, added the official statement.

Also Read | Subrata Roy Cremated: Sahara Group Founder's Mortal Remains Consigned to Flames at Baikunth Dham, Grandson Himanc Roy Lights the Pyre.

The official release further mentioned that under the International Millet Year 2023, multiple programs are being organized in the state to encourage the production and consumption of local millets.

According to the press note by the CMO, continuous efforts are being made by the state government to empower women's self-help groups and a target has been set to make 1.25 lakh women Lakhpati Didi by the year 2025.

Till now 40,270 women have been made Lakhpati Didi, said the press release.

Women of selected self-help groups are being provided training for bakery products through bakery experts so that a large number of groups can prepare high-quality and nutritious bakery products as per the market demand and make them available to the people, added the press release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)