Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to approximately 220 medical officers. Under CM Dhami's leadership, a record 24,000 youths have secured government jobs in the last four years, according to the state government.

Addressing the event, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the appointment of 220 medical officers will improve immediate medical services and staff efficiency; the government is focused on expanding health services and strengthening public health infrastructure.

"I am confident that after the appointment of 220 medical officers, patients will be able to get immediate medical services in our medical colleges. Along with this, the efficiency of the staff will also improve... Under the direction of the Prime Minister, our government is constantly making efforts to expand health services... Our government has focused on strengthening the infrastructure of public health in the state," he said.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ghee Sankranti (Ghyu Tyar), a traditional folk festival celebrated with fervour in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that our folk festivals are not only a symbol of our rich culture and heritage but are also an invaluable heritage connecting generations. He also said, "I pray to God that this holy festival brings happiness, prosperity and good health in your life."

In a heartfelt message shared on X, CM Dhami congratulated everyone and emphasised the cultural significance of the festival.

"Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all of you on the traditional folk festival of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Ghee Sankranti (Ghyu Tyar). Our folk festivals are not only symbols of our rich culture and heritage but also invaluable treasures that connect generations. I pray to God that this sacred festival brings happiness, prosperity, and excellent health into your life," CM Dhami wrote on X. (ANI)

