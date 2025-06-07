Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami planted a tree in Pant Park this morning during his stay in Nainital and administered the oath.

The Chief Minister also participated in cleaning activities under the Swachhata Abhiyan.

Also Read | AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025: BIEAP To Release Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supply Exam Result Today at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecards.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reached Nainital on his two-day visit. On the first day of his stay, he inspected the beautification and redevelopment works going on at Mallital at a cost of Rs 1,101 crore under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Yojana. Under this scheme, 12 new shops are being developed, which were also inaugurated.

On this occasion Chief Minister Dhami announced: work will be done to improve the Dhunighat and Ratighat footpath; Shahid Sanjay Bisht Motor Road (Kainchi-Hartapa-Hailimotor Road to Titoli) will be upgraded and improve; sections of State Highway No. 71 (Ramnagar-Bhandarpani-Amgari-Bhaurakot-Betalghat-Bhujan Richi-Billekh) will be strengthened; DSA ground will be developed as a model sports center for national level sports competitions and training; alternative parking will be constructed in Nainital; hockey turf and boxing ring will be built in the flats ground; flats ground will be used only for sports and cultural events, other commercial activities will be prohibited; Nainital bus stand complex will be redeveloped through lightweight structure to increase public transport facility and reduce traffic jam.

Also Read | 'US With India in Fight Against Terrorism': Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau Tells Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-Led All-Party Delegation.

The CM also announced that water lakes will be reduced by conducting a road safety survey of main sites, and a vending zone will be constructed for local vendors. Desilting of Naini Lake will also be done, and the railing will be replaced.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the basketball court at DSA ground, distributed sports kits to the players, met the district's medal-winning players, and honoured them.

During this, in the felicitation ceremony organised, the Chief Minister honoured the medal winners of Nainital district in the 38th National Games 2025 Uttarakhand and international level medal winning players - Latika Bhandari, Bhumika Jantwal, Nitesh Bisht, Nirmal Bisht, Ansh Bisht, Kanishka Joshi, Surya Patel, Bhagravi Rawat, Shraddha Joshi, Komal, Nvya Pandey, Vaibhav Singh Padiyar, SDM Nawazish Khaliq and other players. Apart from this, the participants of the late N.K. Arya Smriti Cricket Tournament were honoured with prizes.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that the work on sewer lines and STP is in progress in Nainital. Given the increasing number of tourists, automatic parking has been approved to overcome the parking problem. Soon, the expansion of Ashok Parking and the construction of Metro Parking will also start, for which permission has been received from the Central Government.

He said that the beautification of Maa Naina Devi Temple is going on under the Manaskhand Corridor. Improvement of DSA ground and landslide protection work on Valia Nala and Thandi Road is also being done at a fast pace. Volleyball track has been inaugurated here at the demand of children. An amount of Rs 12 crore is being given for the beautification of Maa Naina Devi Temple, and if required, this work will also be taken forward.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that with these development works, the local people and tourists will get better facilities and smooth traffic, due to which the development of Nainital will gain more momentum.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will soon implement the Sports Legacy Plan, under which 23 sports academies will be established in eight major cities. These academies will provide high-level training for hundreds of players every year.He informed us that the state's first sports university is being established in Haldwani, and a women's sports college is being established in Lohaghat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)